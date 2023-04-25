Something in the Water, Dominion provide energy efficiency upgrades to Norfolk family's home

But it's not just any family. This couple has seven children and an eighth child is on the way.

NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water partnered with Dominion Energy Tuesday morning to provide energy efficiency upgrades to a Norfolk family's home.

But it's not just any family. The Byers couple has seven children and an eighth child is on the way.

To support his growing family, workers and volunteers came out to the three-bedroom house to weatherize the home, which will help reduce the costs of heating and cooling.

Some of the upgrades included HVAC repair, weatherstripping, and attic and crawl insulation.

The upgrades as part of Dominion Energy's EnergyShare program, which helps qualified customers year-round with bill payment assistance and free home energy efficiency upgrades.