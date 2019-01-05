VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People are already thinking about booking a hotel room for a potential 'Something in the Water' Festival 2020.

Russel Lyons, President of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association said his phones have been ringing a lot lately.

"Monday morning! Yep, flooded with calls for next year," Lyons said. "It's unlike anything we've ever seen.”

Lyons helps manage six hotels along the Oceanfront and said his businesses are not taking bookings right now because the date is too far out.

Some hotels already have listings online in the $800 to $1,000 per night range.

Lyons said it’s better to wait for prices to drop. The best time to buy is when tickets go on sale, he said.

"By the time 'Something in the Water' came this year, hotel inventory was very squeezed,” Lyons said. “Next year, I expect there to be a lot more rooms on the market. Prices will probably be a little more moderated."

John Uhrin, general manager of the Schooner Inn, said his prices for the last weekend in April next year most likely won’t be out anytime soon.

"We'll probably open ours up the middle of the Summer for our particular hotel, but they've got to make sure they have the dates right and what have you,” Uhrin said.

Lyon said people should not be discouraged if they see rooms that look unavailable or sold out.

"They might get a sign that there are very limited hotels out there or that there's no inventory available or no rooms available,” Lyons said. “That's just because people haven't put it up for sale yet."

Some hotels told 13News Now they are currently taking bookings, while some management said they will not offer rooms until the Winter.