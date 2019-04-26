VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Festival organizers said the opening of doors for 'Something in the Water' is delayed due to inclement weather. The festival venue is also closed until further notice.

Organizers said severe weather is incoming, so guests need to seek shelter. The festival venue is closed until further notice. Please calmly disperse from the beach and boardwalk.

Something in the Water organizers said the Park + Ride at the Amphitheater is being held until further notice, but events at the Virginia Beach Convention Center will continue as planned.

Organizers sent out a tweet and notification alert on its app about the delays.

