Delayed: Something in the Water opening postponed due to weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers for Something in the Water announced Friday morning that festival gates will be delayed in opening due to inclement weather.
"Due to rain and high wind gusts, SOMETHING IN THE WATER is delayed until further notice. We will provide real-time updates in the SITW App to let you know when gates open. We look forward to seeing you this weekend," they wrote in an Instagram post.
A specific timeline was not given.
