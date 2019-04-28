VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For those attending the final day of the 'Something in the Water' festival, Sunday will begin the way it often does - in church.

A pop-up church will be located right on the beach at 20th Street, with a worship service beginning at noon.



This church is something Pharrell Williams has highlighted from the very beginning - probably one of his favorite parts about 'Something in the Water' and that's because it's all-inclusive.



It doesn't matter what denomination you are. It's open to everyone and it's free to the public - no wrist band required.



The idea is to unite and uplift. And offer hope, victory, fun and faith.



There will obviously be plenty of music. We're talking about gospel choirs and dance ministries from near and far.



And if you know Pharrell, there's a good chance there will be some surprise guests that will really attract some attention. We'll just have to wait and see who.

SitW

More SITW Information:

DAY 1: 'Something in the Water' on social media

DAY 2: 'Something in the Water' on social media







