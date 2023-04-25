Something in the Water offers last-call passes to locals only

A shuttle pass is included with each pass purchased.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three days before the 2023 Something in the Water music festival kicks off, festival organizers are giving Hampton Roads locals one more chance to get a pass.

On Tuesday morning, the box office at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater had a slow start selling general admission passes. Before it opened, less than 10 people showed up looking to buy a pass to Something in the Water.

“There’s nobody here so I’m pretty excited I can be one of the first people in line,” said Chesapeake resident Christopher Riddick.

Riddick, along with Gage Jordan, were the first two people in line and waited for about an hour to buy a pass.

“I thought that people would be out here given the lineup culture in the 757,” said Jordan, who is an Old Dominion University student.

But to Jordan’s surprise, he was the first in line around 9 a.m. He missed out on past festivals and said this is his second chance to go to Something In The Water.

“I was disappointed that it was in D.C. the last year and that was actually one of the reasons I came out here,” he said.

People slowly started to fall in line when the box office opened at 10 a.m. Many are eager to head to the Oceanfront this weekend.

“I’m also really excited to just be able to see Pharrell and experience what he’s about to do for our city," Riddick said. "I feel like it’s really cool that he puts an effort into things. Not a lot of people really have an interest in Virginia.”

While there is cause for concern with possible rain showers in the forecast, these ticketholders say nothing will stop them from hitting the sand.

"Rain is rain, honestly," Riddick said. "I feel like this is a really big event.”

“Hopefully the forecast clears up a little but I’ll be out there regardless,” Jordan said.