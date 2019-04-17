VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The performance schedule for the Something in the Water music festival is starting to take shape.
We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day lineup is starting to come together.
Performing Friday, April 26, 2019:
- Dave Matthews Band
- Diplo
- Janelle Monae
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Maggie Rogers
- Masego
- Migos
- Pharrell
- Radiant Children
Performing Saturday, April 27, 2019:
- D.R.A.M.
- Ferg
- John-Robert
- Mac DeMarco
- Pharrell
- Pusha T
- Rosalía
- SZA
- Travis Scott
- Virgil Abloh
Performing Sunday, April 28. 2019:
- Anderson .Paak
- Jaden Smith
- Jhene Aiko
- Kaytranada
- Leikeli47
Dates Pending:
- Missy Elliott
- J Balvin
- Diddy
- Usher
- Gwen Stefani
- Teddy Riley
The exact performance times have not yet been released.
