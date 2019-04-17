VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The performance schedule for the Something in the Water music festival is starting to take shape.

We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day lineup is starting to come together.

Performing Friday, April 26, 2019:

Dave Matthews Band

Diplo

Janelle Monae

Lil Uzi Vert

Maggie Rogers

Masego

Migos

Pharrell

Radiant Children



Performing Saturday, April 27, 2019:

D.R.A.M.

Ferg

John-Robert

Mac DeMarco

Pharrell

Pusha T

Rosalía

SZA

Travis Scott

Virgil Abloh



Performing Sunday, April 28. 2019:

Anderson .Paak

Jaden Smith

Jhene Aiko

Kaytranada

Leikeli47



Dates Pending:

Missy Elliott

J Balvin

Diddy

Usher

Gwen Stefani

Teddy Riley

The exact performance times have not yet been released.

