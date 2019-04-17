VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The performance schedule for the Something in the Water music festival is starting to take shape.

We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day lineup is starting to come together.

Performing Friday, April 26, 2019:

  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Diplo
  • Janelle Monae
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Masego
  • Migos
  • Pharrell & Friends
    • Gwen Stefani
    • N.E.R.D
    • Usher
    • Missy Elliott
    • Timbaland
    • Fam-lay
  • Radiant Children


Performing Saturday, April 27, 2019:

  • Ferg
  • J Balvin
  • John-Robert
  • Amber Mark
  • Mac DeMarco
  • Pharrell & Friends
    • Diddy
    • Snoop Dogg
    • Busta Rhymes
  • Rosalía
  • SZA
  • Travis Scott
  • Virgil Abloh
  • Kaytranada


Performing Sunday, April 28. 2019:

  • Pusha T
  • Anderson .Paak
  • Teddy Reiley and Friends
  • DRAM
  • Chris Brown
  • Charlie Wilson
  • Jhene Aiko
  • Kap G
  • Leikeli47


The exact performance times have not yet been released.

