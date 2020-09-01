VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and music star Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water festival is looking for the community's help this year.

The festival wants to ensure as many people from Pharrell's hometown get involved and showcase their food, art, and crafts.

The festival put up a link on its website for local businesses, restaurants and food vendors to sign up and participate.

Local performers interested in participating as a musical or live performer at one of the festival activations can also fill out an application.

Local businesses have the opportunity to participate in the SITW Marketplace, Attendee Special Offers or Festival Food Vending.

New this year, the Marketplace will run on all three days of the music festival (April 24 to 26) and will feature grab and go treats, gifts, art and items that represent the local community.

The deadline to apply is February 14.

For more information and link to the application, click here.

Anyone willing to volunteer can also apply by February 14.

