Something in the Water canceled for 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined Virginia Beach's Something in the Water Music Festival.

The Oceanfront event, created by Beach native and Grammy-winning music producer Pharrell Williams, was a huge success when it debuted in 2019. But as the global coronavirus pandemic took hold in early 2020, officials canceled the follow-up, about a month before it was set to take place.

Now the 2021 Something in the Water has also been canceled, a source close to the festival confirms to 13News Now. It was originally slated to take place from April 23 through 25.

An official announcement has not yet been made, and as of Wednesday night, the Something in the Water website still has the message that they "can't wait to see you all in 2021!"