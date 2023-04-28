Guests honored at Something in the Water NAACP VIP Brunch

It was one of the only events on Friday afternoon that were not delayed by the wet weather.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's NAACP VIP Brunch was one of the only events affiliated with Something in the Water that did not get delayed on Friday afternoon.

It went on for several hours inside Oceanfront Premiere and featured some of the community's most recognizable faces.

Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, and Virginia Beach NAACP President Eric Majette were all in attendance. Majette said the weather outside did not impact the positive energy held indoors.

"Wow, it's amazing that this was the only event that happened because of the weather, and we are just so blessed to have so many people from all over Hampton Roads to enjoy themselves," said Majette.

Something in the Water might be delayed, but community leaders and those with Virginia Beach’s NAACP are still gathering and celebrating!



Virginia Beach’s Mayor Bobby Dyer joined VIP members today. We’ll hear more from these leaders @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/v0G4t8BD6D — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) April 28, 2023

NAACP leaders also presented several awards to individuals for their dedication and service to the Virginia Beach community. A representative with Pharrell Williams' non-profit, YELLOW, came to accept an award for community service on Williams' behalf.

"You know, he's a trailblazer, he's a leader, he's a creator, he's a native and he invests in this community," said Majette

Mayor Dyer opened up the brunch with a speech about the importance of community connections and thanked the NAACP for their involvement across the city.

"This is the kind of event when you bring people together with a common cause and that is to make Virginia Beach the best city ever. We need everyone at the table," said Dyer.