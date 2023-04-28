Oceanfront restaurants serving up their best with Something in the Water bringing thousands of fans

Customers flowed through some Virginia Beach restaurants on Atlantic Avenue, but not every business owner had the same experience on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The rain and heavy winds pushed some concertgoers through restaurant doors at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as they waited for the Something in the Water festival to begin on Friday. The messy weather caused concert organizers to delay the festival by several hours.

Shaquille Waldo and Donnetta Johnson were walking quickly up Atlantic Avenue Friday morning, hungry as they waited for the concert to begin. They said they wanted to avoid any chain restaurants and only eat at local businesses.

"I'm looking for all the good places to eat, all the good food trucks at the festival," said Johnson.

Restaurant owners like Kostis Frank with the Sunnyside Cafe prepared for the big weekend just like every other major holiday in the summer.

"This helps out a lot and we need a lot of big events like this to bring more people to the area for sure and this way we come out better. The people will have a nice time and we'll have a nice time also."

Owners of Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls on 7th Street also prepared for the big weekend. After opening up in September 2022, they didn't get the real effect of the summer season at the Oceanfront.

Jason and I are digging into the local food spots!

We’re live with how restaurant and other business owners are getting ready for the big weekend @13NewsNow @sitw pic.twitter.com/EwSqHC1Id3 — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) April 28, 2023

"We doubled up on supplies. We doubled up on staff," co-owner Weston Leonard explained. "Whether customers come or not, we want to be ready for a full showing and probably ordered more lobster than I ever had in my life!"

Leonard's brother, Colt Leonard, agreed about the excitement of preparing for it, saying, "Whether customers come or not, we want to be ready for a full showing and probably ordered more lobster than I ever had in my life."

However, Weston Leonard noted the festival's barriers pose a challenge, preventing a solid flow of customers from coming close to his restaurant.

"You know you want to keep everyone safe and enclosed, but at the same time, the barriers create a problem for people to get down to us," said Leonard. "Confusion with traffic and customers on one side of the barricade can't really get over to us. It's always a balancing act. We'll see how this one goes. But we're excited to have Pharrell and his team back, so we'll see what we can do yearly."