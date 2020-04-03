Something in the Water organizers give festival update, tease more acts

Twenty more acts will soon be announced for the Oceanfront festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2020 Something in the Water festival is right around the corner! We've learned more about what to expect at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for this year's event.

Organizers gave city council an update on the festival on Tuesday. They said you should expect more events geared toward women and you'll see a lot of national media outlets showcasing Something in the Water and Virginia Beach.

If the current musical lineup wasn't enough for you, organizers said they're planning to announce an additional 20 artists who are set to take the stage.

SITW officials told city council each day would have a theme with special events matching them. Guests at some of these events include Tony Hawk, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Sheila E!

