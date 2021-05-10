'Toxic energy' | Pharrell letter casts doubt on Something in the Water 2022

Pharrell Williams' letter to Virginia Beach leaders expressed disappointment in their response to the killing of his relative, Donovon Lynch, by a police officer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Something in the Water Festival may not return after Pharrell Williams sent a letter to city leaders saying the city has "toxic energy."

The letter from Pharrell was in response to a letter from City Manager Patrick Duhaney which stated his disappointment in hearing the festival might not return to Virginia Beach.

Duhaney asked if he and the mayor could meet with Pharrell to discuss the festival before any final decisions are made.

He discussed the economic success of the festival and said it cast Virginia beach into the national and international spotlight.

Duhaney said, "positive messages of inclusivity and togetherness were heard, seen and - most importantly - felt."

The letter also stated that the city has "not lost sight of the intangible, unquantifiable impact the festival has had on the social fabric of our community."

That's when Pharrell issued his response.

Pharrell shared his initial reasoning for bringing the festival to Virginia Beach, saying it was to ease racial tension and to unify the region.

However, he said he's been disappointed with the city's response to the death of his cousin, Donovon Lynch.

"I wish the same energy I've felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative's life," Pharrell said in his letter.

Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer on March 26, 2021, at the oceanfront.

Following his death, Pharrell asked for a federal probe into the incident.

In the letter, Pharrell went on to say that he loves the city of Virginia Beach but for "far too long it has been run by - and with toxic energy."

The letter ends with the following statement from Pharrell: