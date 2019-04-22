VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The pop-up Church for Pharrell’s “Something in the Water” Festival is taking shape at the Oceanfront.

Locals and tourists stopped and took pictures as crews started pitching a large tent Monday near 21st Street.

The stage and 2500 seat audience space is expected to stretch to 20th Street.

Pharrell’s Uncle and leader of Faith World Ministries, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, said the service will be like nothing the area has seen.

“At the root of Pharrell, he’s a secular artist. Of course, we know, but at his very core, he’s a very very spiritual individual. He’s very serious about God,” said Bishop Williams. “He remembered as a young boy pop-up church tent revivals and things like that that you would pass and it seems so energetic and spirit-filled.”

The service will feature well known Gospel artists and local churches showcasing song and dance.

“Jewish Synagogues and rabbis will also be a part of what we’re doing,” said Bishop Williams.

He said the point of the pop-up service is to worship with like-minded people and reaching those who normally wouldn’t attend church service.

“Some people are apprehensive, and they won’t cross the door into the threshold. They won’t come into the worship service so we try to bring the service to them,” said Bishop Williams.

The service is free to the public and starts at Noon on Sunday, April 28th.