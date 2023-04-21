Something in the Water preparations are underway

Crews spent hours building stages across Virginia Beach's Oceanfront for the big music festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams' "Something in the Water" will make its long-awaited return on Friday, April 28.

A week ahead of the festival, construction crews could be seen building large stages across Virginia Beach's Oceanfront in preparation for the event.

Cranes, trucks and cars delivered countless materials to those working by the waves. There, they are building the areas that will host some of the festival's biggest headlines, including Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne and Machine Gun Kelly.

For some walking the boardwalk, seeing this construction is a moment they say they have been waiting for.

"I think it's pretty dope because that's the only festival I've ever been to and it was a highlight. So, Something in the Water next week, I should say, is going to be worth it, definitely," said Juan Miguel Valera.

Set up for”Something in the Water” is officially underway! Crews are putting down the backstage flooring, with hopes of getting a tent up by 2pm today on 20th street.



We'll have more on their progress here

The construction goes for miles as thousands of festival-goers are expected to attend. Even for those who say they do not plan to go recognize the impact it will have.

"My son is having an early dismissal because the traffic is going to be so much and we are only a mile and a half up the road and they got a half day for the Something in the Water," said Shanna Pratt.

A new app called "Something in the Water 2023" was also released today. It lists the line-up for the festival, provides information for upcoming events, and includes a countdown ticking toward opening night.