VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has had some major events at the Oceanfront, but “Something in the Water” is a bit different.

“There is much more of a focus on this one because we have much more talent coming in. It’s internationally known entertainers coming in,” said Bruce Nedelka, of the Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services.

He said what’s nice about Virginia Beach, is that they have a secret weapon: volunteers.

“Without the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. We are so unique, there is no other system in the country like us. We have over 500 EMS volunteers,” said Nedelka. “They keep stepping up more and more saying I’m available for this time, and this time, and this time.”

This group of dedicated men and women allow the city to maintain their regular services while at the same time, line EMTS up and down the boardwalk for large festivals.

“It would cost more than $9.5 million to just bring it up to what the volunteers do in time,” said Nedelka.

Nedelka said one of the more challenging aspects for these EMT’s is getting in and out of the crowds, so they park their ambulances blocks away and rely on smaller vehicles, similar to golf carts.

“And that cart will have certain equipment on it, as well as a stretcher, that will be able to bring people out to a waiting ambulance and then go to the hospital,” said Nedelka.

Planning and working together with every public safety entity in the city is also a crucial component in making sure the weekend runs smoothly.

“Collectively and collaboratively we sit down and we plan. We have many many planning meetings, and we sit down and use what’s worked in the past and each time we can get a little bit better, and a little bit better and a little bit better,” said Nedelka.

Nedelka said despite the plethora of obstacles they encounter at these events, it’s something public safety thrives off of because they know it’s a chance to make Virginia Beach shine.

“We want to showcase this city to show people just how great we are and come on down to Virginia Beach,” said Nedelka.