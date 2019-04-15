NORFOLK, Va. — Smartmouth Brewing Company's Hefeweizen-style brew will get special cans for Something in the Water, the three-day festival in Virginia Beach that's the vision of entertainer Pharrell Williams.

People working with the festival wanted to partner with a brewery in Hampton Roads to offer guests at the event a unique craft beer experience.

The cans, which draw their design from the Something in the Water logo, have a matte silver finish. The beer will be available at the festival where other alcohol beverages are sold.

Smartmouth Brewing Company opened in 2012 in the Chelsea section of Norfolk. It opened a second tasting room at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2017.

Earlier this year, the brewery made international headlines with its Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA. The brew's inspiration was Lucky Charms cereal, and its limited release had hundreds of people lining up to grab four-packs of the IPA when it became available to buy.