Several Oceanfront roads will be closed for Something in the Water. Here's what to know.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Pharrell's Something in the Water taking over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the weekend, there will be several road closures in the area.

The music festival takes place from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, but some of the closures will start before and end after it wraps up. Here's what city officials say will happen:

What roads will be affected?

4th Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from Wednesday to Monday, as well as the bike path from Rudee Inlet Bridge to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Atlantic Avenue from 5th to 17th streets will be closed to vehicles during festival hours beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

During the vehicle closure times, pedestrians without a festival ticket and vehicles with an access pass will be allowed within this area.

Residents and guests staying south of 5th Street will have access to their residences by displaying an access pass on their dashboard.

Atlantic Avenue north of 17th Street will be open with normal traffic patterns. Pacific Avenue will also be open to all traffic, but drivers should expect congestion.

Atlantic Avenue will close each night at 9 p.m. over the weekend and reopen around 2 a.m.

What about I-264?

There are no planned closures of Interstate 264, but drivers should plan for traffic congestion going east, especially Friday afternoon.