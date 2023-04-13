Volunteers for Something in the Water share excitement ahead of its return to Virginia Beach

Aside from attending as festivalgoers or vendors, some are planning to go as volunteers in and around the event footprint.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water, a music and culture festival spearheaded by Grammy award-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, is slated to make a big comeback to the 757.

"I missed last year, but I was there for the first year, so the nostalgia is boiling up. I'm definitely excited," said Portsmouth resident Katrinia Freeman.

From April 28 to 30, tens of thousands of people will descend on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Both organizers and city officials are still looking for volunteers to make sure everything goes smoothly.

While applications will close soon, festival promoters are recruiting volunteers to fill some spots left for the Work for a Ticket program.

They will help with everything from selling merchandise and manning admissions to picking up trash. In exchange for 12 hours of work, they can get an event t-shirt and get their ticket reimbursed.

"I just want to be there and be able to assist the community, because again, one of the big pieces that Pharrell and the team wanted to reiterate is that this is for the community, this is community-driven," said Freeman, who told 13News Now she will volunteer during Something in the Water weekend.

"Everyone's super happy that it's returning back to Virginia Beach," said Old Dominion University senior Jordan Dixon.

The college student also said she will be volunteering inside the event for two shifts, along with her boyfriend. Dixon attended the festival in 2019 and 2022.

"I just want to be on a different side of the festival this year," she said.

Another way people can engage on festival weekend is through the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission (HRC).

"Looking for volunteers, for citizens, for residents, for people who love our city, for people who care about our city to participate in the Independent Observer Program," said Virginia Beach City Councilmember Michael Berlucchi, who also serves as liaison with HRC.

Volunteer observers will walk up and down Atlantic Avenue, outside of and surrounding the festival footprint in teams, watching for any potential human rights violations or acts of discrimination.

"Not only did this happen in 2019, but this program has been in place for many, many years as a result of the historical tensions around College Beach Weekend," said Berlucchi. "It provides assurances to the professionals working and to the residents that there's someone keeping an eye out."

He also described volunteering through HRC as a safe and friendly opportunity for citizens to engage with the festival in a different way.

"No one's being asked to step in. What they are being asked to do is to just observe. If they see anything out of the ordinary, there'll be platforms to provide that feedback through the Independent Observer Program," said Berlucchi.

The councilmember mentioned the feedback will play a crucial role this year and moving forward "on how we can continue to promote human rights, promote trust, promote understanding, promote a welcoming environment."

You have to be at least 18 years old to participate in either aforementioned volunteer program.

