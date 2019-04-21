VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams said he wanted his Something in the Water festival to be similar to South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas. The three-day event in Virginia Beach definitely seems to have gotten attention similar to SXSW.

Let's be honest. A lot is riding on #SITWfest in a lot of ways.

Tens of thousands of people will crowd the Oceanfront for it. Huge names in the music industry will be performing. They include Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Usher, The Dave Matthews Band, and Pharrell's fellow Hampton Roads native Missy Elliott. There will be featured speakers and plenty of other activities promoting the arts and culture.

The enormous event debuts April 26 through April 28, the same time as the annual College Beach Weekend. #SITWfest, in part, was meant to bring structure to the yearly weekend which, at times, seemed like a free-for-all with hoards of college students at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront but no real official program in place. Some years, College Beach Weekend brought waves of violent crime to the city, and that brought a lot of criticism.

