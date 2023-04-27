Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson coming to Something in the Water, Justin Fairfax's law firm says

The Democratic state lawmaker was expelled for his role in a protest calling for more gun control following a deadly mass shooting in Nashville.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of two Tennessee Democratic lawmakers expelled and reinstated to the Republican-led state House will attend Something in the Water to raise awareness of gun violence, according to the law office of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Rep. Justin Pearson will be joined by Fairfax at the Virginia Beach music festival “to fight for gun violence prevention and a restoration of democracy and due process in America,” according to the law office.

Fairfax told 13News Now that the two will meet with community leaders, festival-goers, and organizers, as well as appear at the Pop-Up Church Service on Sunday.

Pearson, alongside Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson, faced expulsion votes earlier in April for their role in a protest calling for more gun control following a deadly mass shooting in Nashville.

Pearson and Jones, who are both Black, were voted out, while Johnson, who is white, narrowly survived the vote, a move that drew accusations of racism.

Republican leadership denied that race was a factor, noting that Johnson's role in the protest didn't involve some steps that Jones and Pearson took, including speaking into a bullhorn.

Pearson, who represents Memphis, was voted back into office by Shelby County commissioners, and Jones was reinstated by the Nashville Metropolitan Council.