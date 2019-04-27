NORFOLK, Va. — In anticipation of thousands of people at 'Something in the Water' festival this weekend, a Norfolk organization is reaching out to educate attendees about overdose prevention.

The Norfolk Community Services Board is handing out 5,000 opioid recovery and overdose prevention bags to festival-goers.

