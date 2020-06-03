Transportation the big topic at SITW 'community conversation' forum

It was a chance for the public to ask whatever questions they may have about the upcoming Something in the Water 2020.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The atmosphere in the Virginia Beach Convention Center was one of contentment and excitement Thursday night. The public is ready for Something in the Water Round 2, with a few lingering questions.

A panel of city leaders and festival organizers gave a presentation about the latest updates on SITW, then responded to comments and answered a range of questions about the event.

One of the biggest takeaways is the week leading up to the music weekend. There's a big emphasis on the daily themed events at the convention center.

It's entirely free and will feature labs, workshops, speakers and more.

A lot of information has already been revealed at this point, but we did see festival and event maps for the first time.

There are some changes for 2020, mostly transportation-related. The park and ride and rideshare services will be expanded and streamlined.

When it came time for questions, transportation was clearly the biggest concern among the public.

We learned Atlantic Avenue will be a one-way during the weekend of the event, April 24-26. The idea is to keep traffic moving in a circular pattern, which bodes better for flowing.

One of the questions asked was about e-scooters at the festival.

While the city is working with e-scooter companies to bring them back to Virginia Beach, the short answer is that they will not be around for SITW.

When it comes to coronavirus, the event organizers and city said they're monitoring the situation and will make decisions as new information comes in.

Right now, the event will go on as planned.