VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday, the trauma team from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital got straight to work setting up the mobile emergency room at 8th Street along the Oceanfront.

That’s just three blocks from the main stage for the "Something in the Water" festival performers.

Chris Roberts, director for Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma services, said it takes about eight hours to assemble the command trailer.

“Access here at the Oceanfront during an event like this is paramount because they’re going to have up to what they’re saying 80,000 people here at the Oceanfront,” said Roberts. “We’re feet from the concert, feet from the people and if any medical or traumatic issues happen we’re right here.”

When the mobile ER is up and running, it'll have spots for cots and bedside medical equipment.

Physicians, nurses, and ER techs will provide free medical care to people in need.

Once it’s all set up, you can find medical help during the festival starting at 2 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

It opens again at 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and then Sunday noon-10 p.m.

The Sentara Mass Casualty Evacuation Bus is also joining in with the medical response team, which can carry 18 people on stretchers at a time.

Megan Shinn

Roberts told us he doesn’t expect a mass evacuation, but he does expect to see more traditional medical emergencies during this warm weather festival.

“So we’re going to look for some heat exhaustion, some even heat exposure. The ocean is still pretty cold, people could jump in and get a little hypothermia,” said Roberts.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about all the performers at 'Something in the Water'

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.