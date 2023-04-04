VB City Council approves using school buses during Something in the Water

Council unanimously approved using school buses to shuttle people to and from the Oceanfront and the amphitheater just like they did during the first festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just a few weeks, Something in the Water will return to the Oceanfront for the first time since 2019.

Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Council made some plans to make it easier for people to get to the music festival.

The city will set aside $350,000 to pay drivers, which will ultimately be paid back by the promoter.

Additionally, the city is holding a public meeting Thursday to discuss festival logistics like transportation, parking, and safety with residents.