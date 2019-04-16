VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Something in the Water Festival is less than two weeks away, and on Tuesday, city leaders heard more final plans about the festival.

“They are starting to load out now the backstage and the stage flooring,” explained Brian Solis.

Solis is the assistant to the city manager and special projects leader for the city. He said one major change is how some festival-goers will get to the concerts. The park and ride moved from a parking lot on Dam Neck to the Virginia Beach Amphitheater.

He said, “It is further, but it’s kind of a turnkey operation that’s used to having a lot of people there.”

Festival organizers will provide more than 300 portable bathrooms for festival-goers. City leaders said they will provide hundreds of garbage cans.

Leaders plan to staff at the Emergency Operations Center, the Second Street precinct and they will also staff at the command center at Rudee Inlet.

Officials said they will be removing several guard rails along the beach and boardwalk. They plan to put stairs down to the beach.

According to the Fire Marshall, it’s what’s needed to allow people to move in and out safely. City leaders assured they would not be breaking concrete. Crews just unscrew bolts and regularly do this for big festivals.