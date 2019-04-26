VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Manager said the Something in the Water Festival will start at 8 p.m.

The festival has a permit for artists to perform until 1 a.m.

Festival organizers said the opening of doors for 'Something in the Water' is delayed due to inclement weather. The festival venue is also closed until further notice.

Organizers said severe weather is incoming, so guests need to seek shelter. The festival venue is closed until further notice. People were asked to calmly disperse from the beach and boardwalk.

In a tweet, Something in the Water announced that safety is their #1 priority.

Something in the Water organizers also said the Park + Ride at the Amphitheater is being held until further notice, but events at the Virginia Beach Convention Center will continue as planned.

Organizers sent out a tweet and notification alert on its app about the delays.

More SITW Information:

PHOTOS: Strong storms in Hampton Roads, 4/26/19 Friday's storms sent a portable bathroom into the fountain outside of Norfolk's Scope arena! Friday's storms sent a portable bathroom into the fountain outside of Norfolk's Scope arena! Rainbow over the Oceanfront at 5th Street Stormy weather in the distance, seen just past the Border Station. Hail in Newport News Wind knocks down a tree in front of a home in Lightfoot. Hail found on Chesapeake Avenue in Newport News Hail found on Chesapeake Avenue in Newport News A possible waterspout or tornado seen in the north-northeast area of Notts Island around 3:30. Storm clouds in York County Hail in Newport News

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

