VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, the Virginia Beach Emergency Operation Center will turn into the eyes and ears for first responders during the Something in the Water festival.

People in this center will watch over the entire city and relay information to the command post at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach's Emergency Manager, Erin Sutton said public safety officials are double checking all of their equipment to make sure the center is ready for holiday type crowds.

“So we are looking at Fourth of July multiple days,” said Sutton.

She explained that equipment includes surveillance cameras, radio systems, and retraining everyone on the crisis management software.

“We want everybody to be prepared to sit in their seat that they are assigned to understand with and understand what the responsibilities are,” said Sutton. “The community needs to understand that we are connected. That we are making sure that all of our tools work and how valuable those tools and our people are to make this festival go well.”

In addition to re-training and re-testing, Sutton said they all met and talked through emergency scenarios yesterday.

“What happens if there is a stampede. That’s been an issue in the past. We always have the talk about the active shooter scenario too,” she explained.

With help from public safety people across Hampton Roads, the City of Virginia Beach will be prepared extra resources like radios, helicopters and more.

Sutton said, “Partners from Chesapeake, and York County are coming down that are coming down to help augment our drone program.”

It’s teamwork the city of Virginia Beach hopes will keep the crowds and community safe.

Sutton said there will be a final rundown of everyone’s assignment for the Something in the Water festival, on Thursday.

Then it’s time for the festivities to begin, on Friday.

