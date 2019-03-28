VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Oceanfront should see tens of thousands of visitors from April 26 to April 28 when Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water takes place. Virginia Beach wants to make sure that the people who live and work in that part of the city know what to expect.

RELATED: Optimism, but also an age-old concern: Where will everyone park at the Oceanfront during the Pharrell thing

There will be a public meeting at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (1000 19th Street) on Monday, April 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The topics will include:

Traffic

Parking

Safety

Access for people who live at the Oceanfront, hotel guests, and employees of businesses

Where to get information

Human Rights Commission Observer Program

RELATED: Everything you need to know about all the performers at 'Something in the Water'

The three-day art, music, and culture festival, which coincides with College Beach Weekend, will have programs and performances stretching from Rudee Inlet to the convention center and up to 31st Street. People with the festival expect the crowds will be similar to those that fill the Oceanfront on July 4.

The city said it would send direct mail to people who live and work in the 23451 zip code, and that the Something in the Water website would be the main source of information and updates.