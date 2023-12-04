Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission seeking Something in the Water volunteers

The commission is looking for volunteers to serve as independent observers during the festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Looking to help out during Something in the Water? The Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission (VBHRC) is looking for volunteers.

Right now, the commission needs independent observers to serve at the Oceanfront.

The Independent Observer Program aims to maintain justice in the city. Volunteers will observe citizens, city services, and visitors to assess events to flag any signs of potential discrimination, according to a news release.

They're looking for volunteers to observe and evaluate the Oceanfront during Something in the Water to make sure it stays a safe and friendly environment.

Volunteers will keep an eye on Atlantic Avenue between 5th and 31st streets during the festival. They will also observe parking garages, businesses, hotels, and activities around town.

The VBHRC works as an advisory agency to City Council. They help create informational programming about respect among citizens, conduct discussions of human rights issues, and get assistance to people who feel their rights have been violated.

Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old. They also need to have cellphone access to communicate and coordinate with the program.

People interested can access the shift schedule on the commission's website.

For those who want to help out directly with Something in the Water, the festival's "Work for a Ticket" program offers a ticket in exchange for your time.