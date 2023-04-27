Virginia Beach ministers host prayer vigil ahead of 'peaceful' Something in the Water weekend

Members of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference joined police officers and community members in calling for a fun and safe event.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is expected to draw thousands of people to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Efforts are underway not only to make sure festival-goers have a good and safe experience.

Along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Wednesday, a small group of local ministers, police officers and community members gathered ahead of what’s expected to be a big weekend in their city.

Gary McCollum, a member of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference, said they gathered for one reason: to pray for a weekend of love and peace.

"That's our prayer that this will be a wonderful event that is full of love, camaraderie and that will just set the stage for what we all want," he said.

Captain Harry McBrien and the Virginia Beach Police Department are going “all hands on deck” to ensure a safe environment at the Oceanfront.

The department is partnering with Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office to keep the peace.

McBrien said people should expect "a lot of police officers" in the area.

“You’ll be able to see it. You’ll see a very strong presence. And that’s what we want, we want people to feel at ease, feel comfortable and feel safe," said McBrien.

Though parts of Atlantic Avenue will have reduced access, McBrien said the Oceanfront will be open for business. That's unlike the last time the festival rolled into town in 2019.

This group of clergy held the prayer vigil then, too, and they’re hoping for a similar result.