Virginia Beach officials gearing up for Something in the Water

Something in the Water is less than two months away. City leaders said they are ready for the event.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Next month, tens of thousands of people will pack the beach for the second annual Something in the Water Festival. On Thursday night, city leaders held a meeting to talk about traffic, safety and the famous performers making their way to town.

“You can feel the buzz and you can feel the pulse of energy,” explained Kate Pittman.

Pittman is with the Vibe Creative District said locals and visitors should expect greatness all around. She says most of the events this year will be free!

“You can expect some pop-up activity in the Vibe that is specific to Something in the Water, more art, more local artists and more local businesses being highlighted than ever before," Pittman explained.

Event organizers announced on Tuesday that each day of the festival will have a theme with special events. Guests include Tony Hawk and Sheila E!

“All the singers, the people. Virginia Beach area and the whole Hampton Roads area, the fact that we are now sort of like the Coachella of the east coast. I’m just excited that we are here, and we just have something that is great that is ours,” said community member Claudine Ellis.

Ellis is very familiar with Something in the Water. Last year, she started a Facebook group to keep locals informed about what is happening at the festival. To date, more than 20,000 people follow the page!