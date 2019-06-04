VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera stopped by the Tidewater Libertarian Party’s town hall meeting Saturday.

Cevera, along with other city officials, answered questions about "Something in the Water" festival at the Oceanfront later this month.

Citizens raised concerns about parking, traffic flow, and safety measures during the festival.

Cervera said the upcoming event is of different magnitude.

“My officers are experts on large events,” he said. “Here’s the difference this weekend. It’s going to be larger than normal.”

RELATED: Everything you need to know about all the performers at 'Something in the Water'

Virginia Beach City Councilman John Moss pointed out a disconnect between the flow of information from Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen and councilmembers.

But he said his main focus is public safety.

“They will execute this as well as we can execute any event. Contingencies are contingencies. We are planning this well … as best as we can,” he said.

Brian Solis, assistant to the city manager, said nearby businesses may get credentials for their employees to park but this depends on each individual business owner.

RELATED: Oceanfront business owners worry about parking, traffic during Something in the Water

RELATED: Rideshare safety tips ahead of Something in the Water

“It is primarily a private event but we have to help support through congestion management, traffic management, safety and security of our residents to try and create a harmonious environment for residents, employees, restaurants and other businesses,” Solis said.

As for using school buses to shuttle festival-goers?

Virginia Beach School Board member Victoria Manning that has yet to be authorized.

“Legally the school board cannot contract with a private organization for use of our vehicles,” Manning said. “So our attorneys have been spending a lot of time working behind the scenes to make this happen.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.