VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Something in the Water" is one of the biggest events Virginia Beach has seen and it's just days away.

With 35,000 tickets sold for the event, residents are prepared for a packed oceanfront.

"Pharrell is bringing this nationwide music festival to Virginia Beach, putting us on the map so we're excited about it," said Willy Fluharty, President of the North Virginia Beach Civic League. "We have complete confidence in the city council and the police department to have this whole festival go off without a hitch."

Despite the excitement, residents are still concerned and have a lot of questions about the logistics of the event.

"The biggest concern I've had is which roads are going to be closed and how is traffic going to be affected," said Fluharty.

Fluharty invited Second Precinct Captain Shannon Wichtendahl to address all questions and concerns regarding traffic and safety.

"Really the purpose of this meeting is for her to come and inform our members exactly what the city's planning to do this weekend," explained Fluharty. "It's merely informative."

Residents asked about safety and where officers will be patrolling in addition to traffic questions.

Captain Wichtendahl said the city has never seen a crowd like this at the beach before, but the help they're getting from the organizers and the city makes her believe it will go well.

She said the biggest priority for law enforcement is safety. She explained that if traffic hits a standstill for too long, they will have to shut down the interstate so emergency vehicles can get through.

Law enforcement officers aren't taking anything lightly. Officers will be patrolling all over the oceanfront and nearby neighborhoods.