Preparation Guide: Here's what you can and cannot bring to 'Something in the Water'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The highly anticipated Something in the Water music festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is almost here, and organizers have released lists of what will and will not be permitted past the event gates.

Here is a list of the following items that will NOT be allowed at the festival:

Chairs, coolers, and umbrellas

Aerosol products (sunscreen, deodorant)

Pets

Pro cameras or selfie sticks

Skateboards, hoverboards, scooters, roller skates, roller blades or bikes

These are the items that ARE allowed:

Purses, clear bags, and fanny packs that meet size requirements

Baby strollers

Beach towels that meet size requirements

E-Cigarettes and other vaping devices

Plastic water bottles (a limit of one per person) and must be empty upon arrival.

For more information on these lists, click here.

If you think that for some reason you may possibly lose something during the festival and you want a higher chance of getting it back, organizers have also created a Lost and Found online tool for phones.

You can also register ahead of time to receive text alerts from the City of Virginia Beach in the event of the need for widespread communication.