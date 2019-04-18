CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hotel rooms are filling up for the "Something in the Water" music festival.

One woman in Chesapeake has a solution. She said she still has plenty of room at "Tent City," a temporary campground in her backyard.

"It was definitely something we decided to do. It was an idea that sort of popped in our heads," said Zyah Dunnah.

The idea popped up right in time for "Something in the Water" and soon, hopefully, customers will start popping into "Tent City" to stay for the music festival. People can find her backyard in Deep Creek Chesapeake on Airbnb.

"We can probably accommodate, if you have a small tent, like a two-person tent, we could accommodate at least 30 of those tents in my backyard," she said.

Her backyard is nearly 30 miles from the oceanfront, but Dunnah already has that figured out for her potential guests who will stay at her temporary campground.

"If you are looking for a really laid back opportunity to have an affordable stay for the festival, somewhere you'll have your transportation taken care of and get some free meals, meet some cool people. We're welcoming anybody," Dunnah told 13News Now.

On top of that, she said she will also have security on-site to make sure guests are safe.

"They'll be checking to make sure that the people who have booked are here because I don't want my neighbors just having random people wandering the neighborhood as well," she said.

If all goes well, she thinks this could be an idea to carry onto the next year.

"This is just really a place to come back, chill out, relax, get a vibe, and get ready for the festival the next day," Dunnah said.

She said she will also provide portable bathrooms and showers.

Click here to see her listing on Airbnb.