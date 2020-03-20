You can now get a refund for your 2020 Something in the Water ticket

A form has been posted on the Something in the Water website where people who purchased tickets can submit refund requests.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you purchased tickets for Something in the Water 2020, you can now opt for a refund.

Festival organizers announced that the second annual Something in the Water would be bumped to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, at the time, they didn't release plans for how people could receive refunds.

A notice was posted to their website that says all 2020 passes would be honored in 2021. Attached to that notice is a form where people can request refunds.

According to the SITW website, the form for refund submission will close on Monday, May 18. If you don't submit a request by then, you will be issued a pass for the 2021 festival.

Refunds will be processed within 30 days of the form closing.