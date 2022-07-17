National Museum of African American History and Culture will host its first block party celebrating Hip-Hop and Rap

Tickets are free and will be available on the museum's website starting July 22, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is celebrating hip-hop music with an inaugural block party. The block party will mark the first anniversary of the Smithsonian's Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. outside the museum located on the 15th and Madison streets in D.C.

Tickets are free and will be available on the museum's website starting July 22, 2022.

“The origins of hip-hop and rap rest in community where people gathered together in basements, on street corners, neighborhood dance parties and community shows to tell the stories of the people and places that brought it to life in a language all its own,” said Dwandalyn Reece, Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs at NMAAHC.

In 2021, NMAAHC released The Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap. It's a one of a kind collection chronicling hip-hop’s growth and impact on American and the world stage. The collection was launched in partnership with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

“It is only fitting that NMAAHC celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap with a block party in our front yard. Like a true block party, we invite all ages to come together to enjoy activities and performances in honor of the museum’s greatest homage to the music and culture of hip-hop,” Reece said.