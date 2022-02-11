Where can I buy tickets for Something In The Water 2023?

Three-day passes will go on sale on Nov. 5, 2022, at noon. Virginia residents can get a special deal a bit sooner.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams made the announcement about the music festival Wednesday morning, the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Downtown Norfolk.

Even though the lineup wasn't announced yet, the date for the festival is set for April 28 to 30, 2023.

Three-day passes will go on sale on Nov. 5, 2022, at noon on the event's website.

Those who live in Virginia can buy their tickets during a special "locals only" sale at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater box office in Virginia Beach.

The sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with certain requirements:

Restricted to Virginia zip codes only.

Government-issued ID is required.

The limit is two passes per order.

Cash and credit card are accepted.

Public parking lots for the sale will open starting at 9 a.m. Food trucks and bathrooms will be available.