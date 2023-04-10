50 Virginia artists to perform at 'Something Indie Water' at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The free music festival will take place alongside "Something in the Water," and will feature a slate of musicians, bands, DJs and producers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Pharrell's "Something in the Water" music festival making its return to Virginia Beach later this month, a concurrent music festival at the Oceanfront will showcase 50 indie artists from Virginia.

"Something Indie Water" will feature a slate of musicians, bands, DJs, and producers from the Old Dominion, who will perform at the Family Fun Xperience Theatre from April 28 to 30. It's located at 206 16th St. in Virginia Beach, along the main entrance to the Something in the Water Festival.

The hours for Friday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re thrilled that Pharrell Williams continues to bring acclaimed national artists to Virginia,” festival director Will Keck wrote in a news release. “We want to show our support while giving a platform for Virginia artists to showcase their work — and invite everyone to stop by.”

Keck said festival organizers got about a thousand submissions from Virginia artists interested in performing at the festival, calling the response "incredibly encouraging" for a festival celebrating independent talent.

Here's a breakdown of the lineup and the festival's schedule:

Friday, April 28 - Day 1 - CNTR Marketplace

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Come enjoy the fashion marketplace, vendors, and networking mixer experience. There will be a bar for refreshments and music provided by DJs and bands.

Performances by: Shaolinn • Gee Litt • Ni'eve • Cane • Roberta Lea • Weekend Plans

Hosted by Jackie Live + MONI

Music by DJ Suave

Saturday, April 29 - Day 2 - theMSQshop Showcase

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We’ll be celebrating the indie music scene in Virginia by displaying the best music talent from across the state. Vendors and the marketplace will be open. Bar and refreshments available.

Performances by: Khi infinite • Noah o x Big No • Kingna Scott • Fishskale Rabble • FulMetalParkas • Lewsid • WhyNotDuce • G-Salih • Jade Josephine • Nat • Gifted Hands • Will Jung • Tell'em_I’mBizzy • Shuntell Diverse

Hosted by Sev

Music by DJ Trapreem x DJ Lou Dawg

Sunday, April 30 - Day 3 - Slight Brunch w/ Virginia Natural Gas

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Slight Since + VA Natural Gas will sponsor a brunch event. Including “Virginia Talks Different” Playlist Set + Producer Cypher | Powered by Biggz x Prime Studios. Bar and refreshments available. Music provided by DJ. Brunch will be first come, first serve.

Performances by: Rudy Walker x Taesean

Virginia Talks Different Playlist Set: Dyfferant • Bobby Blaze Will Amadeus • T.R.I.G • Slim Kartel • MachineMook • Illa Styles • Drew Famous • Khalif Bryant • Pvvli • Kalene Scott

Producers For Producer Cypher: Hyphen • Andre Palace • Diggity Dash • Josh Forte • RazJah • J. Clyde • Illien Rosewell • JR Swiftz • Zeek • VonLow • Nay G

Hosted by Je'Nyah

Music by DJ E Shorty