The music plays on virtually at 'School of Rock'

In the midst of the outbreak, a facility that offers music lessons to adults and kids is trying out a new way of 'rocking out!'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new program called "School of Rock" is keeping music lessons alive online during the coronavirus outbreak. It's a way for teachers and students to connect virtually, while still learning and getting to play the instruments they love.

"All of our existing students were sent out a link where they can meet their instructors, so it's really similar to how they would usually have their music lessons, the only difference is, they're all at home and they're doing it over the computer, " said School of Rock owner Eric Lonning.

School of Rock is a worldwide franchise and has two locations in Hampton Roads. One in Virginia Beach and the other in Chesapeake.

While the kids have not been able to practice together in groups and rehearse, so have the teachers.

"The professional musicians who work for us, have been just decimated. Other than their School of Rock income, they 100 percent depend on booking music gigs and shows and that's literally all about social gathering," Lonning said.

If this is something you think your kids would be interested in, School of Rock is currently taking new clients after seeing how successful their remote lessons have become.

