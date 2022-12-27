Thousands expected at 'Last Night on the Town' on New Year's Eve

Lupe Fiasco, Empire Strikes Brass and Monotronic will all take the stage throughout the night. 13News Now's own Sarah Hammond will host.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s almost time to ring in the new year!

There are so many ways to celebrate here in Hampton Roads. One staple is Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach. 13News Now is a proud sponsor and our very own Sarah Hammond is hosting.

Starting Saturday at 5 p.m., kids of all ages can hit the dance floor at the fountain plaza at the heart of Town Center.

There they’ll find stilt walkers, fire eaters and jugglers!

"At 8:00, we go down to what we call ‘Countdown Square,’" Jeanne Evans-Cox, organizer and executive director of the Central Business District Association, said.

That’s on Columbus Street, stretching all the way from Independence Boulevard to Constitution Drive.

Evans-Cox predicts anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people will show up to ring in the new year.

"People have been through COVID and it’s a really difficult time and people are gradually getting out of it and they want to come and celebrate again," she said.

Crews will start building the stage later this week that will host Monotronic at 8 p.m., The Empire Strikes Brass at 9:30 p.m., and the main event, Lupe Fiasco, at 11 p.m.

The best part? It’s free!

Evans-Cox said road closures will start Friday night, but pedestrian traffic and parking garages all over Town Center will remain open.

She also wants to assure people this will be a safe environment with lots of security.

If you’re still on the fence about wanting to stay out until midnight in the cold, she said there are plenty of ways to stay warm.

"Bundle up because you’re going to be doing a lot of dancing, which will keep you moving and warm you right up. I think just the celebration of a new year, of 2023, really will warm the heart, as well."

If you're looking for a way to ring in 2023, head over to Virginia Beach to watch the beach ball drop at midnight.

If you’re planning to go out to celebrate, whether it’s in Town Center or somewhere else in Hampton Roads, make a plan to get home safely.

To help, Lyft is offering free rides all over the 757 starting at 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The deal runs through 4 a.m. Sunday.