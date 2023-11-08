Former American Idol contestant from Hertford County releases new single

The new song Without You is inspired by Tobias Cortez's own story and seeing his uncle struggle with the loss of his wife, Tobias' aunt.

NORFOLK, Va. — A North Carolian man who competed on American Idol last year is back in the spotlight again as he releases a new single.

13News Now previously featured Tobias Cortez before his television debut back in 2022, and Thursday he came back to the station to talk about his new single and what he's been up to since the televized audition.

Cortez, who is from Hertfod County, says his American Idol Journey was beautiful. He got to meet Katy Perry, Luke Bryant, and Lionel Richie among others. And the connections he made through auditioning prepared him to follow his musical dreams.

He plays piano, guitar and the organ, and h'es using those musical talents in his new music.