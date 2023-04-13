TowneBank Jazz Series coming to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

This season will feature a line-up of six new shows at the center's Miller Studio Theatre from April through September.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you love jazz music, there's a whole series of concerts coming to town that you won't want to miss!

The TowneBank Jazz Series is returning to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. This season will feature a line-up of six new shows at the center's Miller Studio Theatre.

The concerts will take place one Thursday a month from April through September, with the first show on April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Here's the scheduled concert lineup, from the Sandler Center:

I’ll Take Manhattan: Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

A nod to Manhattan Transfer and Tin Pan Alley, “I’ll Take Manhattan” will feature 9-time Grammy Award winner, 17-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocal luminary Janis Siegel, founding member of The Manhattan Transfer. With nine solo records to her credit, Janis has been bringing jazz to worldwide audiences since the early 70s, both as a highly acclaimed solo artist and in the company of world-renowned Manhattan Transfer. “I’ll Take Manhattan” will also feature John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums.

A Nod to Sinatra, Bennett, Martin and Darin: Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin… Wyatt Michael! Recently featured as a finalist on The Voice, crooner Wyatt Michael brings to life the songs and sounds of these iconic vocalists. This show will also feature Chris Whiteman on guitar, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums.

The Modernists: Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Modernists” honors the great new generation of jazz music composers and players. Showcasing the music of Herbie Hancock, Kenny Wheeler, Steve Swallow, Sean Smith and more, “The Modernists” will feature Taylor Barnett on trumpet, Alan Parker on guitar, Justin Kauflin on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums.

The Originals: Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

At long last comes a program of original jazz compositions from The John Toomey Quartet! After two decades of playing and recording together, the quartet will present a night of original songs selected by each of the band members. Featuring Eddie Williams on saxophone, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Howard Curtis on drums.

Lori’s Jazz Lounge: Thursday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

One of the most outstanding voices you’ll ever hear, the TowneBank Jazz Series welcomes internationally-acclaimed singer Lori Williams to the stage! Lori has traveled the world singing jazz for over 30 years and was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award in 2014 for her depiction of Ella Fitzgerald in Ladies Swing the Blues. “Lori’s Jazz Lounge” will feature John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Chuck Redd on drums.

Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn: Thursday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Duke Ellington was one of the most important voices in the history of jazz. Billy Strayhorn wrote some of the most memorable compositions performed by The Ellington Orchestra. Showcasing music from this iconic songwriting duo, “Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn” will feature Jeff Smith on saxophone, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Tony Martucci on drums.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Sandler Center box office located at 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.