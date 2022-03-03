Tyler, The Creator concert at Norfolk's Chartway Arena canceled

The rapper was set to perform at Chartway Arena on Friday, March 4.

Tyler, The Creator announced his Norfolk concert scheduled for Friday has been canceled, citing local staffing shortages.

The rapper made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday evening, saying his other show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was also canceled.

He was set to perform at Chartway Arena alongside artists Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. His stop in the 757 was part of the "Call Me If You Get Lost" tour to promote his 2021 album of the same name.