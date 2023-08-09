Another large music festival could come to Virginia Beach Oceanfront this fall

The proposed festival doesn't have a name yet and would need to be approved by the Virginia Beach City Council on Aug. 15.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another large music festival could be coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Entertainment company Audacy is looking to host a two-day event at the 31st Street Beach area from October 20 to 21, according to a report from City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

The festival would have a line-up of pop and rock "to draw concertgoers from across the Mid-Atlantic." The company worked with the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championship in 2022 to bring alternative rock bands Third Eye Blind and The Offspring to perform.

