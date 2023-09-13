Virginia Beach 'Battle of the Beer' event to bring in over 40 plus breweries and up to 80 different beers next weekend.

This weekend your taste buds can get a sample of one of these breweries. Big Ugly Brewing will be at the N.A.S Oceana Air Show selling some of their exclusive beer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you planning to attend the N.A.S Oceana Air Show this weekend?

Our friends at 'Big Ugly Brewing' will be there with tents, selling special air show t-shirts, exclusive beer and more.

Owner Aaron Childers and brewer Billy Simmons also said they are 'brewing' up a lot of other fun events you can attend this month.

Many local breweries will be in attendance for 'Battle of the Beer' next weekend. They will have food trucks, live music, and other activities for attendees.

Then next month, Big Ugly Brewery will host an October festival.