Virginia International PANFestival brings celebration of steel drum sounds to Oceanfront

The event will take place Friday and Saturday, and will be comprised of a mass band/ensemble song workshop and ensemble performances.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia International PANFestival will bring a celebration of steel drum sounds to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday at the 24th Street Stage and will be comprised of a mass band/ensemble song workshop and ensemble performances.

The Hells Gate Steel Orchestra will perform as the headlining act on both nights, while the Jesse Chong Band will open Friday and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra on Saturday.

During the workshop on Friday, steel bands will be divided into sections (high pans, middle pans, and low/bass pans) to learn from teachers in the steel drum community before coming together to perform.