Virginia Opera brings longtime classic 'The Valkyrie' to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A blend of German music, Norse mythology and Virginia talent is coming to Norfolk later this month.

Richard Wagner's "Die Walküre," or The Valkyrie, is a cornerstone of classic operas. Virginia Opera will be performing the work in Norfolk, Fairfax and Richmond from late September through mid-October.

Even if you're not an opera buff, you've heard "Ride of the Valkyries" in Bugs Bunny cartoons.

The opera epic tells the story of Siegmund, a mortal man, and Brünnhilde, a Valkyrie and the daughter of a god, as they brave battles and untangle a romance Siegmund developed while on the run from enemies.

"Featuring world-class singers and brand-new staging, this thrilling production honors the mythic setting of the iconic opera, and Virginia Opera is excited to welcome audiences to the 2022-2023 season with an opera on the grandest scale," wrote spokeswoman Amanda Ivy.

The Valkyrie is the second installment of Wagner's "Ring of the Nibelung" cycle, and it picks up right after the events of "Das Rheingold," an opera this troupe performed last season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that show was outdoors at Topgolf in Virginia Beach. Peggy Kriha Dye, the general director and CEO of Virginia Opera, said despite the unusual setting, the audience was excited about part one.

"People were hungry to look at classic operas in new ways, and everyone wanted to know what happens next," she wrote.

While the Ring cycle has been popular since the late 1800s, this is the first time Virginia Opera has taken on the series of performances.

The Valkyrie will be in the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. There's also a student night set for Sept. 28.

Tickets start at $30, and you can book a seat online.